Yamba Public School goes digital

STUDENTS at Yamba Public School will soon be at the forefront of cutting edge technology with the school to receive a $20,000 grant for a new Digital Literacy program.

Making the announcement Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the program helps support students to get the skills they need for the future.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how this project helps Yamba Public School build the digital skills of their students and sparks an interest in broader important fields like science, technology, engineering and mathematics," he said.

"It is great to see local schools engaging with cutting edge technology and ensuring our young students are well-equipped for the future.

"I encourage all schools in our community to apply for the next round of funding which opens soon.

"We're committed to ensuring that each student, no matter where they live in Australia, has a strong knowledge of STEM.

"I am delighted that schools in our community are being empowered to teach technology in a truly modern way, often applying what they are learning in the classroom to overcome challenges in the community."

For more information visit: www.education.gov.au/digital-literacy-school-grants-dlsg.