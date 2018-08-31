Yamba Public School's Fete fun for everyone

THERE WILL be loads of rides for all ages, plenty of stalls, many food options and a giant raffle at Yamba Public School's Fete held next Friday.

Yamba Public School P&C president Buffy Williams-Robinson said it is the annual big fundraiser for the year.

"The money goes towards a variety of projects at the school including an upgrade of the playground and sunshades over part of the playground area,” she said.

This year there will be loads of rides for all ages, plenty of stalls, loads of food options and of course the famous giant raffle supported by many of our very generous local businesses.

Ms Williams-Robinson said the fete is a community event where the community is invited to come along.

The fete is organised by the Yamba Public School P&C along with the teachers at YPS and the students.

Yamba Public School Fete will be held on Friday, September 7 from 11am to 3pm.