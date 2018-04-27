Yamba Pure Life Bakery at Naturally Good Expo

PURELY GOOD: Baker for Pure Life Scott Teale shows off some of their product to be shown at expo.

PURELY GOOD: Baker for Pure Life Scott Teale shows off some of their product to be shown at expo. Adam Hourigan

PURE Life Sprouted Bakery, a family owned and operated business in Yamba, will be at the Naturally Good Expo - the largest expo for healthy retailers in the Southern Hemisphere.

The bakery will join hundreds of companies representing thousands of innovative brands and products in demand and ahead of the health curve taking place on the 29-30 of April at Darling Harbour.

The bakery introduced the world to its unique sprouted goods with the basic aim to redefine what is considered bread.

Basically, sprouting means activated grains or seeds continuing to sprout in carefully controlled atmospheric and temperature conditions.

It ensures maximum nutrient content in the sprouts and it's the centre of the product.

Aidan Anderson, who is a part of the family business, said the process of creating the bread was quite slow and unique.

"A four-day process from activation to actual baking,” he said.

The whole brand has recently been through a re-vamp, featuring changed packaging, logo and website, as nothing had changed in more than 30 years.

Mr Anderson said they would attend the expo to showcase their new brand image, as well as the new products they had recently launched.

This includes their new free gluten-free sprouted bread, which they have been working to perfect for the past six years.

Pure Life was founded in 1988 and relocated to Yamba in 1990. Terry Anderson, who is Aidan Anderson's father, said the family became owners in 1992.

Mr Anderson was eating the bread at the time and he liked it, so he got into making it.

"It evolved in 30 years, finding things that it works with a bit better, sometimes by accident,” he said.

At the time they purchased the business they only had two products - sprout wheat loaf and a rye loaf.

Now they have released a further eight loaves.

"It's the healthiest bread available,” he said.