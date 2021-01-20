Yamba Rd roundabout roadworks cause traffic headaches

Construction work on two roundabouts on Yamba Rd ramped back up after the Christmas break last week, and the changed traffic conditions have caused headaches for motorists.

The two roundabouts currently under construction are at Carrs Drive and Shores Drive, with the Carrs Drive roundabout due to be completed by March this year, and Shores Drive slated for completion by July.

According to Clarence Valley Council, Carrs Drive will be closed to traffic until January 22, with the current detour available via Norfolk Rd and Harold Tory Rd.

The works for Carrs Drive included the closure of access to and from Carrs Drive from Yamba Road for approximately six weeks, traffic control, earthworks and drainage and temporary pavement and line marking.

While the Carrs Drive roundabout is still a few months from completion, last week saw the beginning of work on the Shores Drive roundabout, which has been funded by the NSW Government.

"During Stage 1 access to Shores Drive from Yamba Road will be temporarily closed from Monday January 18 2021 and will be in place for about 10 weeks," the CVC website advises.

"Road users will be diverted via Treelands Drive, Gumnut Road and The Halyard. Detour signs will be in place.

"Yamba Road will remain two way during construction.

"Once Stage 1 is complete Shores Drive will be re-opened to traffic and the Shores Drive detour will be removed."

While the construction work on the Carrs Drive roundabout was halted during the school holidays, the return of workers to the site last week and the closure of Shores Drive this week has caused headaches for motorists.

On Facebook some Yamba residents reported traffic delays of more than an hour last week, with traffic backed up to Palmers Island.

Meanwhile, the closure of Shores Drive hasn't sat well with some local businesses.

"losing Shores Drive today during the busiest tourist season Yamba has and with another roundabout at Carrs Drive still not completed this is poor planning at its best. And we've had no engagement or communication with CVC in regards to the scope of works," Yamba Shores Tavern posted on their Facebook page.

For more information about the latest Yamba Rd, Shores Drive roadworks, visit the Clarence Valley Council weblink HERE.