Yamba seamer Adrian Miller unleashes a fastball during the LCCA cricket first grade match between Yamba and Maclean United at Yamba Oval last weekend.
Cricket

Yamba ready to rise up the ranks

Mitchell Keenan
mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
17th Jan 2020 3:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LCCA FIRST GRADE :Lower Clarence cricketers return for a second game of 2020 tomorrow - and there could be some more movement on the competition ladder.

After a promising charge against Maclean United at Yamba Oval last weekend, Yamba is in good shape heading into the tail end of the season.

The seaside club heads to Barry Watts Oval to face Lawrence and will fancy themselves for a big victory to climb up to third place.

Maclean could face a tricky task in an efficient Harwood but the leaders are favoured.

GAME DAY: Yamba plays Lawrence at Barry Watts Oval, while Harwood welcomes Maclean United to Harwood Oval at 1pm tomorrow.

