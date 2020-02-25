Yamba real estate agency among top 5 per cent in Australia

OUTSTANDING EFFORT: The Raine & Horne Yamba team have been named as Yamba's Number 1 Agency of the Year according to RateMyAgent.

RAINE & Horne Yamba have found themselves in rare company, rating among the top 5 per cent of agents in Australia after they were named Yamba's Agency Of The Year for 2020 by RateMyAgent.

As well as taking out the title as Yamba's Number 1 Agency of the Year, licensee and principal Denise Quick was also named Yamba's Agent of the Year.

It's the third year in a row the agency has claimed the title of Agency of the Year in the annual RateMyAgent Awards.

The awards are one-of-a-kind in the property industry and are awarded based on customer satisfaction to acknowledge those who have been the most consistently recommended by home sellers over a 12 month period.

"The Agent of the Year Awards acknowledge agents in the real estate industry who go above and beyond for homeowners," RateMyAgent CEO and co-founder Mark Armstrong said.

"With performance-based reviews as a qualifier, receiving an Agent of the Year Award means you have received the highest satisfaction rating across the country - and this is something our winners should be tremendously proud of achieving."

"To be given the honour of being named Yamba's Agent of the Year again this year is something I am extremely proud of," Ms Quick said.

"I am so very grateful to the many happy clients who took the time to leave a positive review after allowing me to help them achieve their property goals. There is no I in team and without the support of my hardworking colleagues this would not be possible."