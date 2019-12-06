WARNING: Yamba resident confirmed with measles

A case of measles has been confirmed in Yamba.

A case of measles has been confirmed in Yamba. Thinkstock

THE North Coast Public Health Unit is urging people in Yamba to look out for measles symptoms, after a resident contracted the infectious disease.

People who visited the following areas on these dates may have been exposed:

• Thursday 28 November, Friday 29 November, Monday 2 December or Tuesday 3 December - anyone who travelled on bus routes 1, 2, or 4 in Yamba

• Saturday, 30 November - Maclean Golf Course between 8.00am to 1.15pm

• Saturday, 30 November - Yamba Fair Shopping Centre, including Coles, butchers, newsagent between 2.00pm to 3.00pm

• Sunday, 1 December - Yamba Bowling Club between 5.30pm to 7.00pm

• Tuesday, 3 December - Yamba Fair Shopping Centre around 4.00pm.

Acting Director of North Coast Public Health Unit, Greg Bell, said measles is highly infectious among people who are not fully immunised.

"Measles symptoms include fever; sore eyes, a cough, and a red, blotchy rash spreading from the head to the rest of the body," Mr Bell said.

"Anyone who was in or has visited the locations listed should watch for symptoms until 21 December. These locations pose no ongoing risk to the public.

"It can take up to 18 days for symptoms to appear following exposure to a person with measles.

"If you develop symptoms of measles, please arrange to see your GP and phone ahead to alert them before arriving at the GP clinic.

Mr Bell said that measles is highly contagious and is spread in the air through coughing or sneezing by someone who is unwell with the disease. Vaccination is the best protection against this extremely contagious disease.

The measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is a safe and highly effective protection against measles, and is available for free for those born during and after 1966 from your GP.

"If you are unsure whether you have had two doses, it is safe to have another dose," Mr Bell said.

More information is available at: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/factsheets/Pages/Measles_Factsheet.aspx.