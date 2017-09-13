Yamba residents ready to feast on street

PACKED: The Yamba Rotary organisers are hoping to see crowds like this at the first Eat Street Yamba event.

LOOSEN your belt and get ready for your taste buds to be tantalised as the Rotary Club of Yamba host "Eat Street Yamba” on Coldstream St on October 1.

The free event showcases what locals can do in the Clarence Valley.

Clarence Valley Council will close off Coldstream St to traffic between Yamba St and River St roundabouts and turn it onto a pedestrian mall for this special event. International food will feature at the markets with some of Clarence Valley's best food markets owners showcasing their wonderful dishes.

Director of Projects for the Rotary Club of Yamba Gayle Doe said that some of the Valley's best food connoisseurs are involved.

"The Northern Rivers provides incredible fresh seasonal produce and wonderful gourmet food and we have over 40 vendors creating and selling delicious dishes from around the world,” Ms Doe said.

As well as tasting plates, Eat Street Yamba will also feature food producers from around the region selling local products from chilli jam to olives, and home made alcoholic cider. With food choices for all ages and all food preferences you can't go wrong.

Participating food entrepreneurs will include Nicholson's Fine Food popular gnocchi and cannoli, Let's Celebrate Health, Paella, South Indian, Irons & Craig homemade sourdough donuts, The Potato Works, Native Tongue Foods, Seequ Ethiopian curries and snacks, Indonesian food, Churros shack, Woodfire Pizzas, The Jam Lady's pickles and chutneys, Teven Valley icecream and Terry's seafood balls. We also have some wonderful sweet treats and the hardest part will be deciding which one to eat now or take home.

The kids have not been forgotten with a jumping castle, fairy floss, snow cones and a sausage sizzle to keep them busy.

Yamba Rotary will also be joining in the festivities by selling beer, wine and soft drinks during the markets for people to enjoy and local New England Cider Company will be showcasing their home made cider.

It is possible to dine outside in the street and enjoy the wonderful weather. We will have tables and chairs down the middle of the street so customers can sit back and soak up the ambiance, listen to some great music and enjoy their meals.

The evening twilight on the first day of daylight savings will make these markets a special one of kind experience for all to enjoy.