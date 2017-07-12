Yamba residents see red over servo development

TURNOUT: A crowd of Yamba residents showed up to the site of a proposed service station near the town's entrance, to hear deputations from members of the public.

YAMBA Road resident Robert Holland is not keen on the idea of looking out his window to see the bright lights of a service station across the road.

Graeme East, who has started Facebook page 'No to Yamba Traffic Lights,' thinks the installation of lights outside the proposed service station would negatively impact the feel of the small town, and create traffic overflow into neighboring streets.

Yesterday afternoon, these residents and others had their say to Clarence Valley councillors during an inspection of the proposed site for a new Coles service station, on the corner of Yamba Road and Treelands Drive. The councillors were visiting the site in preparation for a vote last night, on whether to recommend the approval of Coles' development application.

A crowd of about 40 people turned out to watch the proceedings, which included four deputations by local residents who had concerns about the development and how it would impact the coastal town.

Planning estimates have projected the proposed facility will increase traffic at the intersection by about 8%, and residents say the intersection is already too dangerous in peak periods. Those who attended agreed something needed to be done about the traffic flow, but argued traffic lights were not the way forward.

Mr Hulland advocated for a roundabout to instead be placed at the intersection, saying it was an option which allowed for a smoother traffic flow on the only route into the town.

"It would be a travesty if council were to allow traffic lights at this intersection merely to facilitate a service station and convenience store the town doesn't need," he said.

"If traffic lights are the way forward for Yamba, then something is wrong."

Another resident who lives nearby, Terry Hudson, said the whole DA indicated a "lack of forward planning for Yamba".

"This corner should not be used for this type of development," he said. "It's the only route into Yamba... 12,000 car movements a day."

Clarence Valley Council's Des Schroder said it was good to see democracy in action.

"People have got concerns about their town and that's healthy," he said.

A vote was expected to be undertaken on the development application at a planning committee meeting yesterday afternoon.

Cr Peter Ellem was to be excluded from the vote after announcing a non-financial pecuniary interest, being that he signed a petition prior to becoming a councillor. There was a chance Cr Debrah Novak would be excluded for the same reason.