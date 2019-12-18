Yamba restaurant earns honour from Italian Government

The Italian On The Hill husband and wife team Fabrizio D'Antonio and Kathryn Coffey and their son Christoper D'Antonio. The restaurant has received a prestigious seal from the Italian government recognising their authenticity.

The Italian On The Hill husband and wife team Fabrizio D'Antonio and Kathryn Coffey and their son Christoper D'Antonio. The restaurant has received a prestigious seal from the Italian government recognising their authenticity.

WHEN it comes to serving genuine Italian cuisine, Yamba’s Italian on the Hill can now officially lay claim to being the real deal when they joined an exclusive group of restaurants around the world formally assessed by the Italian Government as providing the most authentic, quality Italian food and dining experiences outside of Italy.

The restaurant joined a very exclusive club after it was one of seven restaurants in the state, and the only one in regional NSW, that received the prestigious Ospitalità Italiana – Italian Hospitality Seal, which was created by the Italian Government in 1997 in an effort to recognise restaurants and restaurateurs who strive to preserve the rich history, distinct quality and undisputed authenticity of Italian cuisine abroad.

Owners and husband and wife team Fabrizio D’Antonio and Kathryn Coffey arrived in Yamba directly from Mr D’Antonio’s native Italy around three years ago, where they wanted to create a little slice of Italy and remain as true and authentic to his heritage as possible.

The Italian On The Hill husband and wife team Fabrizio D'Antonio and Kathryn Coffey and their son Christoper D'Antonio. The restaurant has received a prestigious seal from the Italian government recognising their authenticity.

“In Italy, food and the whole hospitality experience is such a large and important part of the culture,” D’Antonio said.

“Food is very regional, and varies markedly as you travel through the country. Some recipes have an incredible history.

“This certification is a way for the Italian Government to protect and promote that culture, tradition and history overseas.

“We have always wanted to honour this heritage, and have always remained passionate about bringing this spirit of high quality, authentic Italian hospitality to our customers – so to have it officially recognised means the world to us.”

Ms Coffey said the Ospitalità Italiana is a certification only awarded if a restaurant meets very specific and very strict criteria, with the 18-month long process to certification started by one of their Italian customers.

“It involved many stages, some of which we weren’t aware of, like the site visits, and others that you have to work through to continue on in the process,” Ms Coffey said.

“Literally everything is checked, and there are very strict controls, from food, to wine, to service, to style, and even staff – they are incredibly thorough – they go through every element of the business to be sure it meets their very high standards.”

Mr D’Antonio said the Italian on the Hill crew were incredibly grateful and privileged to receive this recognition from the Italian Government.

“We think there’s enormous value in preserving the long history, the huge traditions and the very rich culture that exists in Italy, even if we are in a small seaside town in regional Australia,” he said.

“To have a formal nod of congratulations from the Italian Government is quite simply incredible!”