Yamba restaurant to rise from the ashes

Owners of Sassafras in Yamba Lauren Argent and Stevie Bell are getting ready to reopen the restaurant after it was destroyed by fire.

LAUREN Argent has worked at Sassafras for 16 years and loves being around food.

Stevie Bell was the bank manager for the owner for 10 years before she convinced Ms Argent to give up banking and work on the floor, where she fell in love with the job.

In December 2018, the pair decided to buy the business, excited at the chance to modernise and revitalise the iconic Yamba eatery.

After renovating the interior and starting to revamp the menu, the place, in their words, was buzzing.

And then, at five minutes to six on September 15, 2019 their phones rang and they raced down to the main street of Yamba.

They were greeted by four fire trucks and the sight of their restaurant gutted.

"It was like, oh my God this cannot be the reality," Ms Bell said.

"I was just sitting on the gutter by the side of the road and I couldn't speak.

"The place had been smouldering for a while and no one noticed. The fireys were running in and out and they were exhausted."

Ms Argent was in Byron Bay when the call came through and she rushed back, with social media buzzing from the fire in the town's CBD.

"It was so ironic," she said.

"The town was on fire and we were donating and delivering food for free to fireys on the frontline and then this happened."

Investigations revealed an electrical spark had started the blaze.

Six months later, the pair and their team are energised and ready to reopen next month.

"We are champing at the bit to get back in there," Ms Bell said.

"We regrouped quickly. We were onto it the very next day, saying 'right, where do we go from here?'

"Within a month we had plans, we had a team and we stuck together.

"It all happened very quickly, there were no problems with insurance and we have a great relationship with our landlords, which has been great."

Since the fire the site has been a fever pitch of building activity and the owners say they will open in early March.

"Everything will be beautiful and it will look gorgeous," Ms Argent said.

"We've got a way to go … but we're going for a modern coastal vibe.

"Now we're hoping the locals get behind us."

Ms Bell said it had been a slog over the past six months for all the staff.

"We've all had to get work - all of us," she said.

"And we missed two major holidays, September and Christmas, so it's going to be a challenge.

"We're going to want people to eat pizza every night of the week."

Ms Bell said already they had multiple offers of support from the local community in their break.

"The locals behind us are amazing and people offer you everything and they want to do so much," she said.

"We really appreciate the offer but there's nothing they can do now. What we need is for them to come and eat pizza."

In good news for Sassafras fans, all of the favourite menu items will return, including a new name for their hottest pizza.

'We're going to name it the Yamba 510 after the fireys who threw everything they had at it," Ms Argent said.

"Plus we'll have our chef specials with an even stronger focus on local produce."

Ms Bell said the team was excited to come back together to revive the iconic Yamba restaurant, with all available staff members returning.

"We are one of the happiest teams I've come across," she said.

"We're here for a chat, we're here to listen and we're local. We even do lunch dates.

"At the end of the day we believe it's our service that is number one and I think that's why the community is behind us.

"We have people who come back year after year and we remember them.

"Then there's our range of food - pizzas, pastas, steaks, seafood - and we deliver."

Ms Argent said they hoped to hold a ticketed preview opening night to iron out any bugs in the system before going full steam into service the following day to start the next chapter of the restaurant's history.

"It's been a bit crazy, it's been a bit mad but this will be a lot better," she said.

"We're going to work really hard, we have a hard slog ahead of us and we're relying on the locals to support us."