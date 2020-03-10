Yamba riverfront beauty to shine at auction

Property up for auction at 38 Palm Terrace in Yamba.

Property up for auction at 38 Palm Terrace in Yamba.

WHEN it comes to prestige property on Yamba’s riverfront, size matters.

And the luxurious house at Palmwood Terrace in Yamba has it in spades.

“Size is definitely one of the key things,” Ray White Yamba selling agent Daniel Kelly said.

“In term of land area it’s Yamba’s biggest riverfront … in arguably one of Yamba’s finest housing estates.

“But then, the privacy, the outlook, the fact that it’s on the point gives it 180-degree river views, which is something pretty difficult to find.

“It’s a pretty special one.”

Property up for auction at 38 Palm Terrace in Yamba.

The site is a whopping 3554 sqm of land area and an additional 980 sqm into the river, with a 347 sqm residence that takes advantage of the 56m of deep river frontage.

The northern boundary fronts on to reserve with a grassed area leading to the waters edge, and there’s enough room for larger vessels with a pontoon and private boat ramp.

Inside the house is five bedrooms, three bathrooms and views from most rooms, Mr Kelly said it is an estate-style riverfront property unlike any other.

Property up for auction at 38 Palm Terrace in Yamba.

Mr Kelly said the high-end of Yamba’s market had been strong for the past few years, with most of the interest coming on Yamba Hill.

“With this property coming to market, it’ll be a real test of the high end of the market on the waterfront.”

With marketing underway last week, the property is scheduled for auction onsite on 12pm, April 11. He said that while the property currently a holiday house, he thought it might sway towards being someone’s permanent residence, being suitable for either.

A recent sign of confidence in the nearby waterfront was a sale of a vacant block of land nearby at Taine Court for $895,000.

Boasting 38.5m of direct water frontage and an eight-metre pontoon in place, Mr Kelly said was a record for the canal vacant sites, and thought the pick of them in terms of size and water frontage.

“When we start to look at sites of that size and a nice home to be built there shortly, it’s a good vote of confidence for the waterfront,” he said.