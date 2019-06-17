Yamba Road roundabout rethink

THE COST of a roundabout on Yamba Road may be higher than first thought.

A report to tomorrow's Clarence Valley Council Corporate Governance and Works committee meeting has recommended the $500,000 cap on building the "non-conforming” roundabout at the intersection of Treelands Drive and Yamba Rd be lifted.

Since the resolution to build the roundabout was passed in September 2018, the council has looked a number of design options to build the roundabout .

It has found issues such as overhead electricity relocation, alternative pavement materials and land acquisition will make it impossible to fit the project within the $500,000 limit.

The report recommends removing the limit would allow the council to consider a range of pavement options for the construction.

The issue caused great controversy last year with the council originally resolving 5-4 to install traffic lights at the intersection.

However, a rescission motion brought nearly 80 community members to the Maclean chamber, and it was resolved in an extraordinary council meeting to build the non-conforming roundabout with a 6-2 vote.

The council has since received a funding offer of $5,728,000 from the State Government to build four roundabouts on Yamba Road, of which Treelands Drive is one.

The council will make a $1,300,484 contribution to these works, and the report said expenditure across the projects would be managed within the limitations of the funding agreement.

The committee will consider the report on Tuesday afternoon at the committee meeting starting at 2pm in Maclean.