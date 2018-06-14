Yamba road's big dip to be fixed

THE DIP on the Romiaka Bridge will be repaired tomorrow after a month of motorists reporting a sharp change on the approach.

Traffic control measures will be in place at the Romiaka Bridge on Yamba Road as repairs are undertaken to the bridge approach.

Clarence Valley Council civil services manager, Tim Jenkins, said a dip had developed on the approach to the bridge and it would be filled with asphalt during the works tomorrow.

"Work will start about 9am - after the morning rush - and we expect it to continue most of the day,” he said.

"Motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

"We apologise for the inconvenience, but hope motorists understand the need for repairs.”

The Daily Examiner reported motorists concerns over a month ago as council investigated soft soil movemennts in the bridge that is currently being replaced.