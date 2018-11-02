Yamba Rotary smash drought challenge

Yamba Rotary members show off their big cheque for more than $13,000 off to the Drought Appeal.

Yamba Rotary members show off their big cheque for more than $13,000 off to the Drought Appeal. Adam Hourigan

NEVER let it be said that the members of Yamba Rotary will back down from a challenge.

Challenged by the Currumbin Coolangata Tweed Rotary club to match their donation of $10,000 to the Rotary Drought Fund, Yamba Rotary has gone above and beyond for the cause.

"It was good timing, with Eat Street and Tim the Bream happening... as well as partnering with Deb McCredie from Yamba Cinema and the Yamba Chamber of Commerce,” Director Community Projects Gayle Doe said.

"We're very proud to donate $13,745 to the Rotary Drought Appeal and in turn the Burrumbuttock Hay Runners.”

Yamba Rotary Drought Donation: Challenged to raise $10,000 for the drought appeal, Yamba Rotary used the proceeds of three local events to smash that mark

Ms Doe said that even though some areas had recent rain, the effects would be felt for a long time.

"The farmers are going to be feeling the pressure for the next few years. If we can do a little bit to help it's good,” she said.

Ms Does said they would like to thank sponsors and local businesses who donated their time and goods who helped make the events a success, including Yamba Pumps and Irrigation and Clarence Water Filters and East Coast Access.

On top of this work, the club have been able to purchase two more defibrillators which will be placed in Yamba Waters Gateway Village and at Whiting Beach Carpark.

This brings the total number of defibrillators in Yamba to 16 of which six are now available to the community 24/7 in helping to keep Yamba Heart Safe.