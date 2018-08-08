Menu
The Roberts and Watson families from Yamba get into the spirit of Eat Street in Yamba.
Yamba Rotary's to help drought appeals

8th Aug 2018 4:27 PM

IF YOU'RE looking for a way to support farmers in need, you can support local events at the same time.

This year Yamba Rotary will be donating funds raised to the Rotary Australia World Community Service Drought Appeal.

"There is no doubt the farmers on the land are suffering and Rotary is working with the National Farmers' Federation and Channel 9 to raise much needed funds,” Yamba Rotary's Project co-ordinator Gayle Doe said.

Funds raised will be passed onto the Burrumbuttock Hay Runners and all donations go directly to support drought affected farmers in NSW and Qld.

All funds raised from Tim The Bream and Eat Street Yamba will be directed to the Rotary Drought Appeal of which 100 per cent go to the farmers in need.

