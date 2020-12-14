Menu
Carrs Drive roundabout work in Yamba - which will close the intersection over New Years
Council News

Yamba roundabout road to stay closed

Adam Hourigan
28th Dec 2020 8:12 AM
THE heavy weather over the past few weeks has changed the plans for residents of Carrs Drive in Yamba.

Council has said that the Carrs Drive intersection will remain closed to traffic until January 13.

Residents and people wishing to enter Carrs Drive can take the detour via Norfolk Road and Harold Tory drive.

The intersection was scheduled to be open for the holidays, as crews took the Christmas break, however heavy rain destroyed much of the new road work, and forced council to make emergency repairs in the week before Christmas, detouring traffic around through Shores Drive.

The third roundabout at Shores Drive is expected to begin construction in early 2021.

During Stage 1 access to Shores Drive from Yamba Rd will be temporarily closed from January 11, 2021 and will be in place for about 10 weeks.

Road users will be diverted via Treelands Drive, Gumnut Rd and The Halyard with detour signs in place.

Yamba Rd will remain two way during construction.

