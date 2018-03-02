Yamba scores $50k upgrade

KICKING GOALS: Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons at Hakea Park at Yamba, which will undergo a much-needed refurbishment.

KICKING GOALS: Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons at Hakea Park at Yamba, which will undergo a much-needed refurbishment.

A YAMBA park will benefit from a $48,499 grant won by Clarence Valley Council as part of the Social Housing Community Improvement Fund.

The recreational areas at Hakea Park will receive upgrades including a new half basketball court, multi-sport goal posts and park furniture.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis announced the funding yesterday as part of the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government's commitment to improve amenities around social housing areas.

"The Social Housing Community Improvement Fund was an election promise, now kept, to build stronger social housing communities with grants to support local organisations improve the lives of the most vulnerable across NSW,” Mr Gulaptis explained.

Clarence Valley mayor, Jim Simmons, said the grant would allow council to provide active recreation infrastructure at Hakea Park.

"It's a tremendous grant to improve the facility for our kids,” he said.

"The proposed works will enhance the open space, promote healthy lifestyles and provide for the better integration between social housing and the surrounding community.

"I know the community will be appreciative. It warrants an upgrade. The goalposts are pretty well rusted and need sharpening up.”

Meanwhile, Richmond Valley Council was awarded $49,791 to renovate the Casino Community Playgroup building, including flooring, external cladding and foundation.

Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow said the funding was appreciated by all involved.

"This funding will go a long way to improving the building for all to enjoy,” he said.