Private Harry de Bomford who serves in the army at Brisbane with father Commander John de Bomford, who came teo Yamba to visit local veteran and father/grandfather Barry de Bomford - look out towards sea at the Yamba Anzac Day dawn service.
Yamba service brings military family together

Adam Hourigan
by
25th Apr 2018 7:56 AM

WHILE many locals came to pay their respect at the Yamba Anzac Day dawn service, many families returned home to commemorate the day.

Commander John de Bomford, who serves in the army Sydney and his son Private Harry de Bomford, who serves with the army in Brisbane came to Yamba to spend Anzac Day with John's father Barry, who served in the army as a Vietnam veteran, and said the day was a special one for their family.

"It's an opportunity to reflect and consider others as opposed to yourself," Commander de Bomford said. "The spirit of Anzac is all about looking after each other."

Unfortunately, Mr de Bomford said his father was quite ill, and they were unsure as to whether he would make it to Anzac, but the father and son turned out in uniform at the Yamba Anzac Day dawn service.

Commander de Bomford said he grew up in an army family, but on leaving school at 16 joined the navy and had been with them ever since.

He is the commander of the Fleet Support Unit in Sydney, and as engineers coordinated maintenance on the navy ships.

His children however, chose to follow in their grandfather's footsteps and join the army.

"We outnumber him," laughed Private de Bomford, who is a quartermaster with the infantry battalion.

"I do stores, so anything the infantry needs that's my job to get it for him."

Commander de Bomford's daughter also serves in the army, while his niece serves in the navy, and he said he was proud of his family's service.

"It's tremendous to see. We very much are a military family, and it's something that we're just used to," he said.

