Yamba SES to get new building

MOVING HQ: The street where the new SES Yamba headquarters will be. Ebony Stansfield

THE new Yamba State Emergency Service headquarters is going ahead and planned to be completed by September.

The Yamba SES currently operates from a shed that is separately fenced but on the same site as the Clarence Valley Council works deport in Neptune Place.

In 2017, the SES sought endorsement from the council to acquire a new site in order to meet operational needs.

A report submitted to a council committee meeting last year said the current site was constrained for SES and council operations by having the two organisations share the use of the facility.

It said additional space was not available for SES storage and training and operational activities.

Yamba SES controller George Szekely said the new headquarters was needed because the current site in the old council building was small and could become crowded during events and meetings.

The new headquarters will be located on Fair Trader Drive in Yamba.

Mr Szekely said it would be a state-of-the-art building with four new bays, a meeting room, and a big operations room and training space.

"It's a big step forward,” Mr Szekely said.