Yamba set to become retirement living hub

An artist impression of what the Uniting Yamba independent living village will look like.

YAMBA looks to become the hub of retirement living with another 84 independent living spaces planned for the area.

Earlier this week, residents began receiving a brochure in the mail from Uniting Yamba advertising one, two and three-bedroom apartments facing the Marina on Yamba Road and villas in Freeburn Street.

“With access to a range of on-site amenities, including the clubroom with library and BBQ area, you’ll feel like you’re living in a village within a village,” the subsequent online brochure states.

The living spaces have been designed to be light and airy, with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Each villa extends to a private courtyard which faces north, and maximises light and ventilation. Flowing, functional layouts include level-flooring and generous door widths, which can be altered if required, should mobility issues arise.

Onsite amenities include a clubroom with library and BBQ area, and resident activities such as trivia nights.

“You and your neighbours choose the types of entertainment and recreation you’d like to pursue here,” the brochure states.

“Whether it’s regular resident dinners, trivia nights, or simply catching up with loved ones, there are many spots to enjoy, with none of the maintenance hassles.”

For more information, visit the Uniting Yamba website.