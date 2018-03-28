Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Yamba beaches aerial.
Yamba beaches aerial. Adam Hourigan
News

Yamba sewer pump station to go

28th Mar 2018 8:30 AM

TIME, salt air and harsh coastal conditions have taken their toll on a small sewer pump station on the hill leading to Yamba's Convent Beach and it is to be demolished.

At a meeting of the Clarence Valley Council last week, councillors allocated funds for the removal of the existing pump station and gravity reticulation network and its replacement with a pressure sewer system. The estimated cost is between $450,000 and $500,000.

In his report to council, water cycle manager, Greg Mashiah, said the existing station was built in 1972 and the stairs leading to it had been used for public access to Convent Beach, but landslips and severe weather events had damaged the stairs and they were closed to the public in 2016.

He said the existing gravity sewer line, pump station and associated infrastructure could be repaired, but because of site access difficulties it was hard to calculate how much those repairs would cost.

"A gravity sewer line located on the rock shelf presents an ongoing environmental risk if it should fail," he said.

Funds for the replacement will come from the sewer reserve.

clarence development clarence valley council convent beach yamba
Grafton Daily Examiner
Second case of meningococcal confirmed in Clarence Valley

Second case of meningococcal confirmed in Clarence Valley

Health A THREE-YEAR-OLD child has contracted the disease, and North Coast Public Health Unit is urging people to be alert to the symptoms.

  • 28th Mar 2018 10:46 AM
This is why prawns will cost you $40 per kg

This is why prawns will cost you $40 per kg

News Rush for Good Friday seafood has already started

Jail for threats to kill

Jail for threats to kill

News Police listened in on South Grafton man's phone call to victim

Meningococcal: What you need to know

Meningococcal: What you need to know

Health There have been two confirmed cases in the Clarence Valley this year

  • 28th Mar 2018 11:09 AM

Local Partners