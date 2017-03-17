Yamba sewerage project wins NSW award

WINNER: An aerial photo of the award-winning sewerage augmentation project at Yamba.

THE $43 million Yamba sewerage augmentation project that was completed last year 14% under projected costs has taken out a NSW innovation award.

The project, submitted by Clarence Valley Council, NSW Public Works Advisory and the Department of Primary Industries Water, won the Infrastructure Project Innovation Award at the 2017 Australian Water Association NSW branch awards last week.

Council's water cycle manager, Greg Mashiah, said the entry focused on the various construction and community engagement innovations of the Yamba sewerage scheme and the fact it came in so much under projected costs.

"This project had a lot of support from the community through the Yamba Water Recycling Management Committee who volunteered their time over the 17 years of the Yamba sewerage augmentation's development and construction,” he said.

Mr Mashiah, who attended the awards ceremony, said the state win meant the entry would now be considered for the water association's national awards .

Those awards will be held as part of the national Ozwater conference on May 17.