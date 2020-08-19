Yamba shopping centre evacuated after threat

YAMBA Shopping Fair was evacuated today after the centre received a threat.

According to a NSW Police Media spokeswoman, police were called to the shopping centre on Treelands Drive at Yamba at approximately 3.45pm following reports of a verbal threat being made.

Yamba Fair shopping centre in Treelands Drive, Yamba.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and shoppers were self-evacuated from the premises.

After a search by officers, nothing of interest was found at the centre, and it was determined that no further action was required.

Shoppers were allowed to return to the venue shortly after.