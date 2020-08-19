Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Yamba Fair shopping centre in Treelands Drive, Yamba.
Yamba Fair shopping centre in Treelands Drive, Yamba.
News

Yamba shopping centre evacuated after threat

Adam Hourigan
19th Aug 2020 5:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

YAMBA Shopping Fair was evacuated today after the centre received a threat.

According to a NSW Police Media spokeswoman, police were called to the shopping centre on Treelands Drive at Yamba at approximately 3.45pm following reports of a verbal threat being made.

Yamba Fair shopping centre in Treelands Drive, Yamba.
Yamba Fair shopping centre in Treelands Drive, Yamba.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and shoppers were self-evacuated from the premises.

>>> CHANGES: Popular retailer coming to Yamba Fair shopping

After a search by officers, nothing of interest was found at the centre, and it was determined that no further action was required.

Shoppers were allowed to return to the venue shortly after.

bomb threat coastal views coffs clarence police district emergency evacuation yamba yamba shopping fair
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Highway open after car, truck collide at Ulmarra

        Premium Content UPDATE: Highway open after car, truck collide at Ulmarra

        Breaking Emergency services respond to two-vehicle crash between a car and truck just metres from a speed camera.

        Ice dealer's crack cover-up exposed

        Premium Content Ice dealer's crack cover-up exposed

        Crime Qld man caught hiding 21 times the trafficable quantity of meth

        Did a UFO fly over the Clarence early this morning?

        Premium Content Did a UFO fly over the Clarence early this morning?

        Offbeat Resident witnesses bright, oval shape in the sky just before dawn.

        FAT CATTLE: Quality of cattle remains high

        Premium Content FAT CATTLE: Quality of cattle remains high

        Rural Cattle market continues a strong momentum with good results recorded across the...