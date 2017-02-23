Yamba show sounds Crazy

GROOVY POP: Crazy Old Maurice is take to the stage at the Pacific Hotel Sunday afternoon.

SOULFUL tunes, groove, pop, live and acoustic dance music is what you will get with Newcastle outfit Crazy Old Maurice.

The outfit is still on a high after delivering Maurice's Travelling Sky Circus last year, a collaborative music adventure that featured 25 shows, five musicians, four unreliable wheels across three eastern states, two summer months and one shiny tuba.

After the release in 2014 of their EP The Empty Glimmer, the band have received nothing but positive feedback for their style of music.

They were described as "a stand-out act, dynamic and emotive” in the independent arts and cultural newspaper The Follower.

Crazy Old Maurice have played festivals and pubs but their biggest moment was playing the closing set at the Beyond Festival in Canberra where they played along side music greats Blue King Brown, Katie Noonan and Archie Roach.

The band took a break in 2015 when singer Caitlin and drummer Tim Evans took time off to tour with American outfit The Underscore Orkestra but now they've reunited with double bassist Mike Collins.

Crazy Old Maurice are playing at the Pacific Hotel at 2.30pm Sunday.