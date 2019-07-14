Yamba sides kick goals in first ever Indigenous kit

BIG KICK: The Buccanettes are having an impressive season and (kicking) Judy Carney-Vesper is starring for her side.

BIG KICK: The Buccanettes are having an impressive season and (kicking) Judy Carney-Vesper is starring for her side. Kathryn Lewis

RUGBY UNION: Yamba's Buccaneers and Buccanettes both secured high-scoring victories over Grafton yesterday as they debuted their First Nation's inspired jerseys on Saturday.

After a heartfelt presentation of the uniforms to the Yamba men and women from a number of Indigenous icons and leaders of the club including Yaegl elder Elizabth Smith and former Buccaneer turned NSW Waratah Cody Walker, the games got underway.

The Buccanettes took to the field first and looked strong from the start putting an early stamp on the game with a couple of tries.

Grafton fought hard in the middle of the ground but Yamba were just too strong as they cruised to a 37-5 win with stars Franceen Vesper, Melanie Laurie and Judy Vesper leading the ladies with powerful performances.

SWIFT ATTACK: Franceen Vesper breaks away for the Buccanettes in a win over the Grafton Redmen Rubies women on Saturday. Kathryn Lewis

Buccanettes coach Khris Thomsen was excited to have been involved in the historic day for the club.

"It was a massive day for club, I've been with them since 2006 and it was the biggest day I can remember,” Thomsen said.

"Our president Andrew Bennett worked tirelessly to put the day together so it was great to see so much support, it's what day all about and Naidoc week all about.”

The Buccanettes are having an impressive season sitting in the top three as finals footy approaches.

"We wanted to play best rugby and girls were buoyed by all the support, Grafton are generally pretty strong but we put in really good performance,” he said.

"There's only four games left until finals so we need to keep playing the way we know we can because when we do, we are formidable.”

In the men's game, the Buccaneers maintained their unbeaten record this season, finishing with a crushing scoreline of 94 -0 over their up-river rivals.

Key performers in the huge victory were Andrew Kapeen, Jack Sharpe and Robbie Hill and Josh Morris.