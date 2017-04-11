Yamba SLSC set to cook up a storm

JOYFUL: President of Yamba SLSC Joe Dougherty, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, nippers president Danielle Connolly and surf sports director Jim Dougherty have welcomed new funding for the Yamba SLSC.

YAMBA Surf Life Saving Club will welcome $58,610 in funding under the NSW Government's Surf Club Facility Program to upgrade facilities at its clubhouse.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the funding would go towards the upgrade of the club's kitchen, including commercial-grade appliances, and the installation of a cool room.

"I am thrilled Yamba SLSC has been successful in its application under this program," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The aim of the program is to increase the availability, standard and quality of surf lifesaving clubs in NSW for the benefit of their members and the wider community."

"I know the clubhouse is used by the community for a wide range of purposes not only for surf lifesaving events but also weddings and birthday celebrations so it is highly utilised.

"It's a great pleasure to assist local clubs by providing the funds to increase the availability, standard and quality of sport facilities in my electorate."

