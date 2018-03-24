Yamba speedster hopes for glory this weekend

ROCKET FUEL: Callan Hollis will need all his speed between the stumps in today's LCCA third grade grand final.

LCCA CRICKET: It takes just under three hours to drive from Currumbin to Angourie Oval, and for every minute of the trip, Callan Hollis will have his mind on the prize.

After four years of being knocked out in the semi-finals of Lower Clarence Cricket Association third grade Hollis' Yamba side finally has the opportunity to break through for a major premiership today.

The Yamba players, who finished minor premiers of the competition, will meet Harwood today, and despite holding the wood over their opponents this season, Hollis says he will be taking nothing for granted.

"We have really built a steady run of form over the season, and it has just gotten better the longer we have gone,” he said.

"It does fill you with confidence heading into the grand final, but Harwood have got some very good young bowlers and we can't take anything for granted out there.”

Hollis will line up beside his younger brother Nathan in the side, and the two have both hit serious form this season.

Nathan has averaged more than 50 with the bat, and the pair helped the side earn the right to play the grand final with a match-winning partnership of 28 in the semi-final.

"I love batting with Nath, we are best friends, and I think when we are running between the wickets it almost works on instinct,” he said.

Hollis praised the efforts of third grade captain Scott Studdert, who has been the heart and soul of the Yamba club over the past few seasons.

"He has been the glue that has held this side together,” Hollis said. "If he wasn't leading this team I don't think any of us would be playing.

"The stuff he does for the club is also great.”

Yamba players will need to be at their best to defeat a red-hot Harwood, coming off a dominant display against Wanderers last weekend.

Led by an all-round effort to Aaron Ashby (50 and 3 for 5 off 4), Harwood was undeniable in its preliminary final win and will ride a wave of momentum into the grand final.