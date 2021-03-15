Yamba spring upset to reach Lower Clarence grand final

Action between Maclean United (batting) and Yamba in the preliminary final at Barry Watts Oval.

Yamba will face Lawrence in next week’s Lower Clarence Cricket Association First Grade grand final after outlasting the higher-ranked Maclean United.

Facing blustery conditions and a damp outfield, Yamba won the toss and batted first, and made a patient start, with their top four batters all making double figure scores.

Richard Carter continued his run of good form this season, anchoring the innings with a patient 20 from 72 balls, as Laurie (19 off 26) and Troy Urquhart (27 off 53) kept the scoreboard moving.

However, with the score at 5 for 101, Yamba still needed a good finish, and found a handy 46-run unbeaten 6th wicket partnership between James Feaver (23 off 19) and top scorer Ian Holder (42 off 55).

They finished their 40 overs at 5 for 147, with Adam Izzard their pick of the United bowlers with 2 for 16 off his 8 overs.

With runs on the board and an ever increasing wind from one end, it was going to take a huge effort with the bat for United.

After an early hiccup losing opener Alex Moffit for a duck, United seemed back on course as Geoff Simmons and Dan McColl hit runs to all areas of the ground.

However, wet conditions meant finding the long boundaries of Barry Watts Oval proved a difficult task.

After a confident 30 off 41 balls, McColl was caught by Ian Holder who took a sharp chance off the bowling of Matt Breakwell (1 for 15 off 8), opening the door for Yamba to turn the screws.

They tightened down the scoring rate, and when Simmons fell for a solid 34 from 74 balls, it triggered a collapse of 5 for 3 that Maclean United were unable to come back from.

Some late order resistance as the overs dwindled was provided by Nathan Williams (14no off 30) and Will Moran (14 off 22), but they fell short by 25 runs, finishing at 9 for 122.

Best of the Yamba bowlers was Ashley Churchland who took 5 for 22 off 7, while Holder took 2 for 18 off 8.



Maclean United were denied a chance last week after rain washed out their match against minor premiers Lawrence, while Yamba defeated Harwood in the minor semi-final.