POWER: Yamba's Cody Walker hard at work during a NSW Waratahs training session. Jamie Conroy/NSW Waratahs
Rugby Union

Yamba star called up for Tahs tour of Japan

11th Jun 2018 8:00 AM

RUGBY UNION: Yamba rugby product Cody Walker could be in line for his second start as a NSW Waratah next week when the side travels to Japan.

The Waratahs will play Japanese top league side NEC Green Rockets on June 17 as a headline act for the CHICHIBUNOMIYA Minato Rugby Festival in Tokyo.

Walker has been called up into the training squad for the tour as the Super Rugby club aim to give their young brigade a good hit out under interim captain hooker Damien Fitzpatrick.

Walker, who cut his teeth with the Yamba Buccaneers junior rugby club, made his debut for the Waratahs in the Global Rugby 10s tournament earlier this year.

Fellow Buccaneers junior Jed Holloway has also been included in the touring squad.

Waratahs Coach Daryl Gibson said the game was an opportunity for players to experience rugby at an international level.

"Rugby continues to grow in Japan and it is a great chance for us to be part of an international festival that will help promote the game in that region and also give our players an opportunity to play an international team,” Gibson said.

clarence rugby cody walker nsw waratahs rugby union yamba buccaneers
Grafton Daily Examiner

