Yamba Street Noise gigs canned, but show's not over

THE map was set and the bands were ready to make some noise on the streets of Yamba.

But sadly, unforeseen circumstances will take the 'street' out of this year's Street Noise festival, with the first five stops on the map - scheduled to take place at various addresses around the coastal town - cancelled at the last minute.

The festival will now start at 5pm with a gathering at Leche Cafe, and for $10 Gratis Minds, a hip hop trio from Ballina, and MC and producer Vamasi from Melbourne will kick the event on well into the night.

It is an unfortunate turn of events for the event, which proved its appeal at its debut last year.

Prior to the cancellation of the free gigs around Yamba, organiser Ang-Lagos Jay said they were glad to see the community get behind it.

"It's so amazing to see all of Yamba really keen to support live music,” she said.

"We want events like this to thrive and prosper and show that no matter who you are you can get everyone together with no money and no sponsorship and still make a difference.

"It's all about keeping Yamba and keeping our community loud and vibrant and alive.”