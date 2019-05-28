Yamba studio dancing towards diginity

GET MOVING: Nia dance teacher Carol Greenwood wants to see everybody on the floor this weekend for a good cause.

WOULD you rather put food on the table for your children, or be able to buy basic sanitary products?

Women throughout the Clarence Valley face this decision every month.

But a new campaign is making moves to put an end to period poverty.

Dance 4 Dignity is an effort from Nia Australia and Share the Dignity to raise funds to install sanitary product vending machines in women's refuges across the country.

Nia Yamba has joined the movement and will run one of 26 classes around Australia that will donate profits to Share the Dignity.

Nia Yamba teacher Carol Greenwood said period poverty may be uncomfortable to talk about, but that made it all the more important.

"We all know those women are there, even if we don't see them day to day,” she said.

"I would love everyone to come along, you don't need any experience, you don't need to be a dancer.”

Share the Dignity helps the 48,000 women who don't have a safe place to sleep, and can't afford basic sanitary items, to regain the dignity of accessing pads and tampons each month.

With the number of Australians experiencing poverty and homelessness on the rise, it is expected that the demand for their services will continue to grow.

Share the Dignity founder Rochelle Courtenay said for mothers it was often a choice between buying tampons and feeding their children.

"Girls miss out on school simply because families cannot afford to buy the basic necessities,” she said.

"We want to see 48,000 pairs of feet on the dance floor, dancing to bring these women the basic dignity of access to sanitary items when they need them.”

Join Nia Yamba next Sunday, June 2 from 9-10.15am at Raymond Laurie Sports Centre. Class entry is $20, all proceeds go to Share the Dignity.