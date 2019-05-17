Yamba surfer to take on World Longboard titles in France

ALMOST THERE: Yamba longboarder Frank Murphy is set to represent Australia at the ISA World Longboard Surfing Championship in France.

SURFING: Yamba longboarder Frank Murphy is ready to fight for the ISA World Longboard Surfing Championship in France on May 26 after bouncing back from an ankle injury two months ago.

The grade three tear of his anterior talofibular ligament has kept Murphy out of action for the past six weeks but he believes he will be back to his best for the event.

"Eight weeks ago on Saturday I tore a ligament in my ankle doing some air surfing which was pretty scary,” Murphy said.

"I've been doing a lot of physiotherapy, I wouldn't say I'm 100 per cent fit just yet but I think I'm on track to be at that level by the time we get over there.”

The 19-year old will join Declan Wyton, Tully White and Emily Lethbridge, all under-21, as one of the youngest teams ever to represent Australia at the event.

Murphy earned his spot last year finishing runner-up to men's winner Wyton at the Australian Surf Festival on the Tweed Coast and is keen for the international challenge. "I'm really looking forward to it,” he said.

"I've always watched the shortboard leg of the world tour in France and we're about an hour south of there so that's going to be awesome.”

The event in Biarritz, France, will take place on the Côte des Basques and follows a record-breaking year where 71 athletes from 22 countries flocked to Wanning, China, to battle it out for the longboarding crown.

The Australian team will be looking to avenge last year's sixth-place finish while France will be looking to take out a second team title in their own backyard after claiming the title in Peru back in 2013, but team USA are a strong chance at back-to-back titles.