Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ALMOST THERE: Yamba longboarder Frank Murphy is set to represent Australia at the ISA World Longboard Surfing Championship in France.
ALMOST THERE: Yamba longboarder Frank Murphy is set to represent Australia at the ISA World Longboard Surfing Championship in France. Contributed
Surfing

Yamba surfer to take on World Longboard titles in France

Mitchell Keenan
by
17th May 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SURFING: Yamba longboarder Frank Murphy is ready to fight for the ISA World Longboard Surfing Championship in France on May 26 after bouncing back from an ankle injury two months ago.

The grade three tear of his anterior talofibular ligament has kept Murphy out of action for the past six weeks but he believes he will be back to his best for the event.

"Eight weeks ago on Saturday I tore a ligament in my ankle doing some air surfing which was pretty scary,” Murphy said.

"I've been doing a lot of physiotherapy, I wouldn't say I'm 100 per cent fit just yet but I think I'm on track to be at that level by the time we get over there.”

The 19-year old will join Declan Wyton, Tully White and Emily Lethbridge, all under-21, as one of the youngest teams ever to represent Australia at the event.

Murphy earned his spot last year finishing runner-up to men's winner Wyton at the Australian Surf Festival on the Tweed Coast and is keen for the international challenge. "I'm really looking forward to it,” he said.

"I've always watched the shortboard leg of the world tour in France and we're about an hour south of there so that's going to be awesome.”

The event in Biarritz, France, will take place on the Côte des Basques and follows a record-breaking year where 71 athletes from 22 countries flocked to Wanning, China, to battle it out for the longboarding crown.

The Australian team will be looking to avenge last year's sixth-place finish while France will be looking to take out a second team title in their own backyard after claiming the title in Peru back in 2013, but team USA are a strong chance at back-to-back titles.

frank murphy surfing world longboard championships
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Hogan's penalty rate stance an about face

    premium_icon Hogan's penalty rate stance an about face

    Politics Cutting weekend penalty rates will create more jobs for young people says Page MP Kevin Hogan, changing his stance from three years ago.

    • 17th May 2019 12:00 AM
    Woman forced to draw on super to pay back mum

    premium_icon Woman forced to draw on super to pay back mum

    Politics Newstart recipient caught in debt cycle

    • 17th May 2019 12:33 AM
    Behind the Sports Desk: S2E20

    premium_icon Behind the Sports Desk: S2E20

    Video SUBSCRIBER SNEAK PEEK: This week Pottsy is joined by new sport editor Mitchell...

    Pre polling turns out to be good for main street business

    premium_icon Pre polling turns out to be good for main street business

    Politics Fears pre polling could hurt business turn out to be exaggerated

    • 17th May 2019 12:00 AM