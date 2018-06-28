Yamba takes sting out of Tenterfield

Action from the Yamba Buccaneers win over the Tenterfield Bumblebees

Action from the Yamba Buccaneers win over the Tenterfield Bumblebees Graham Mackie

RUGBY UNION: Yamba Buccaneers coach Scott Moore said their 29-9 win over Tenterfield Bees wasn't a good representation of how good the Tablelands side was.

"They're a good rugby team, they have big away trips and were a few men down, which always makes it tough.”

Co-captain of the Buccaneers Robbie Hill scored twice in the win, and Moore said his effort in the second row also got him the three points for the day.

"He was players' player as well, so he's had a great game. Down in the engine room it's pretty big to play a full game,” Moore said.

"The guys in the second row just drove all the structure for the team and the set-piece plays.”

The Buccaneers will take a week off before crossing the river to face the Iluka Cossacks, who took an away win the last time the sides met.

"Considering they beat us at home last time, we're keen to get an away win, they're always important,” Moore said.

"We're in outright second.

"There was nothing between us, Iluka and Kyogle, but now we're clear it's important to keep out there.”

Moore also paid tribute to the council for the condition of the Yamba Oval ground, and added he didn't think there was a better ground on the North Coast.