Yamba tavern owner to isolate after NZ charity bike ride

Yamba Shores Tavern owner Matt Muir own the Smiling for Smiddy ride in New Zealand. Photo: Matt Leasegang.

YAMBA Shores Tavern owner Matt Muir has been the latest Clarence Valley resident to fall victim to isolation requirements in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Muir flew to New Zealand last Saturday to take part in the Smiling for Smiddy charity bike challenge, just before the country imposed its 14-day isolation period for all international visitors.

On Monday, Australia instituted a similar regimen, which led to the cancellation of the bike ride after three legs.

“The biggest problem was the lack of information,” Mr Muir said. “There seems to be a lot of panic, people were saying you’ve got 24 hours to get out of the country.

“Most of us haven’t bothered changing flights, we’ve just made new ones and have been able to get back to Brisbane on a 7am flight Friday.

“From there, I’ll collect my car and move into my townhouse for two weeks of isolation.”

Mr Muir said he was fortunate to have a second property that he could isolate to, with his wife working at the Tavern, he wouldn’t risk anyone coming into contact and being at the business.

“I certainly won’t be returning to work; that would be foolish and breaking the law,” he said.

“I’m speaking to my team, and we’re moving table and we’re turning off every second poker machine to comply with the 1.5m distancing and have sanitary stations.

“We’re complying as best we can, we’re not encouraging social gathering within the venue, splitting up the tables and reducing sizes and I believe the other venues are doing the same.

“I’m not sure yet but our direction will probably be to cancel all entertainment at least until the end of May and comply with the order.

“Still in New Zealand I’m trying to get across it.”

Mr Muir said it was the second time he had been to New Zealand for the charity race, and the second time it hadn’t been completed.

“Three years ago we lost one of our riders on the second last day to a heart attack, so we came back this time to honour him with a memorial ride on Sunday,” he said.

“We did the memorial ride and three days this time.

“Fundraising wise it was still a great success, we’ve raised nearly $400,000 for cancer research, and there’s a lot of positives to come from it.

“It’s a shame this coronavirus has forced this, but it’s one of those things that is completely unexpected, and we’re all in uncharted waters.”