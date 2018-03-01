Menu
TOP TEAM: Maddi Cameron-Clarke, Tegan Willits, Sheree Carson, Licensee Denise Quick, Jazz Power and Kaylene Rose (absent) Sue Kenworthy of Raine and Horne Yamba.
News

Yamba team named Agency of the Year

by Caitlan Charles
1st Mar 2018 9:00 AM

IT WAS an exciting moment for Raine and Horne Yamba as they were named RateMyAgent's number one Agent of the Year for Yamba.

Licensee Denise Quick said it wasn't easy to take out an award like that.

"We're a fairly close-knit team here, it was not one particular agent named, whilst I am ranked number one in Yamba, the award we won was for Agency of the Year," she said.

"Our entire office performed better and was more receiving of positive reviews and testimonials."

Ms Quick said the recognition was lovely.

"Our team are hard working and dedicated, it's not an easy industry... it's nice for our efforts to be recognised," she said.

Ms Quick said they all loved the job's challenge and enjoyed looking after their clients.

"Our office has been in Yamba Shopping Fair for 34 years, a large proportion of what I do is repeat business," she said.

"If we create clients and relationships, that can all come full circle."

Raine and Horne Yamba head to the state real estate awards this weekend.

