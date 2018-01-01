Yamba the place to be for New Years

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

THE Clarence Valley saw in the New Year with a bang with the traditional fireworks exploding over Main Beach, Yamba to a smaller than usual crowd.

The threat of rain kept many away, sticking instead to venues around Yamba or even just the relative calm of restaurants.

And while an occasional showers made the night a steamy one, especially on the dance floors, all eyes were over Main Beach for the big show, and it didn't disappoint, with the thousands lining the coastline to watch the show.

Earlier in the night, there was something fo the kids as the early fireworks went off over Ford Park and the amusement rides there.

