Yamba the place to be for New Years

The Yamba fireworks explode at midnight for 2018 New Years.
Adam Hourigan
by

THE Clarence Valley saw in the New Year with a bang with the traditional fireworks exploding over Main Beach, Yamba to a smaller than usual crowd.

The threat of rain kept many away, sticking instead to venues around Yamba or even just the relative calm of restaurants.

And while an occasional showers made the night a steamy one, especially on the dance floors, all eyes were over Main Beach for the big show, and it didn't disappoint, with the thousands lining the coastline to watch the show.

Earlier in the night, there was something fo the kids as the early fireworks went off over Ford Park and the amusement rides there.

Were you out and about on New Years in Yamba? Check out our huge gallery to see who was partying in the New Years.

 

Photos
