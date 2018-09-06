Yamba traffic light decision does not address safety worries

LIGHT WORK: Scenes from the Extraordinary Council Meeting at Clarence Valley Council over the Treelands Dr, Yamba Rd intersection.

A CLARENCE Valley Council decision to overturn a resolution to install traffic lights at a Yamba intersection might have some safety ramifications says a prominent businessman.

The managing director of Clarence Property, Peter Fahey, said Tuesday's rescission motion and subsequent resolution to forego traffic lights in favour of a hybrid roundabout at the intersection of Yamba Rd and Treelands Dr, might pose safety issues for pedestrians looking to cross Yamba Rd to access the the Yamba Fair shopping centre.

Mr Fahey's company, through its Westlawn Property Trust, owns and manages the shopping centre.

It's successful decision two years ago to gain approval to build a service station on a corner of the intersection, creating an 8 per cent increase in traffic flow, was the tipping point which required the council to take action on traffic control at the intersection.

Mr Fahey said residents, including many elderly people in a retirement community on the southern side of Yamba Rd, had trouble crossing the road at times. "At Christmas time it's so busy there they can't cross the road at all,” he said.

"We get a lot of complaints about it at the shopping centre, but what can we do? It's something for the council to handle.

"There's a lot of older people there and they didn't get much of a voice in the discussion yesterday.”

Mr Fahey said the council's decision did not deal adequately with these issues.

"We're not perturbed about what the council decides is the right thing to do,” he said.

"I haven't seen all the information they're talking about, but we were sure the big roundabout was not going to be an option.

"The only thing that deals with the pedestrian safety issue is traffic lights.”

Mr Fahey said it was unfair to single out the shopping centre as the major contributor to the traffic congestion at the intersection.

He pointed out there were many other businesses and developments along the road contributing to the increase in traffic flows.

"But we will be the ones paying,” he said.