Open men's winner of the 2019 Yamba Triathlon. Second place Mitch Baker, first place Lindsey Wall and third place Michael Ylinen.
Sport

Yamba triathlete takes home another accolade

TIM JARRETT
tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
8th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
SPORTS AWARDS: Hot off the heels of taking out his hometown race once again, Lindsey Wall has been named Senior Sportsperson of the Month.

The Lower-Clarence local finished well on top at the Yamba Triathlon, finishing the race almost four minutes ahead of his closest competitor.

The win was his second straight at Yamba and capped off a successful end to 2019 with Wall winning the Kingscliff Triathlon in November.

It was a good year for Wall off the circuit too, welcoming a new baby into the family.

That meant he had to make the most of every minute when training.

Following his win, Wall said that change in philosophy led to him being able to “focus on quality rather than quantity” when it came to training.

The change has worked dividends as he looks toward pushing himself in races, upping the distance until he might compete in events such as the Hawaiian Iron Man.

“I certainly hope to get there one day,” he said.

In the immediate future though, Wall was getting ready to race in the gruelling Hell of the West in Goondiwindi, known as the toughest triathlon in Queensland.

A 2km swim, 80km bike ride and a 20km run, it was all part of the plan for the competitor who relishes longer races.

“I think I am generally more suited to the longer race. I am able to maintain my speeds for that distance, rather than the shorter stuff where I feel like I am only just getting into it by the end.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

