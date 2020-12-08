Yamba Triathlon Festival celebrates another successful event

Athletes take to Whiting Beach in Yamba for the start of the Yamba Triathlon Festival’s McDonalds Kids Tri event.

DESPITE a weekend of hot and humid weather, one of the first events following the COVID-19 lockdown ran like clockwork over the weekend when more than over 500 athletes took part in the annual Yamba Triathlon Festival.

After a hot and windy Saturday, Sunday’s triathlon boasted great conditions both on the water and in town.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better weekend in Yamba”, event manager Kevin Pready said.

“The community response to the event including the support of local businesses has been overwhelming, and created a great family friendly weekend away enjoyed by many visitors from outside the region.

“With more than 150 in Saturday’s free community events, and 350 competitors in the Sunday triathlon, we hope to grow the event to become a great sports tourism generator in town.”

Lindsey and Jess Wall prepare for the Yamba Triathlon Fun Run on Saturday, 5th December, 2020. Lindsey won his third consecutive Yamba Triathlon the following day. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Local triathlete Lindsey Wall won the Men’s Open event for the third year in a row, with a highly contested second place taken by Isaiah Koopmans, less than a second ahead of Keegan Ross in third place.

The Women’s Open category was won by Romy Wolstencroft, followed by Angela Ballerini in second and Emma Mcinnes in third.

Clarence Valley Council Mayor Jim Simmons was the official starter of the events at Whiting Beach.

Saturday’s free Fun Run and free Ocean Swim community events were also a hit.

“We were pleased to have so many of the local community come along and join us on Saturday,” Pready said.

“These free events were a great opportunity for everyone to get involved in the festivities, particularly if they are not quite ready to take on the challenge of the full triathlon.”

Action from this year's Yamba Triathlon Festival held over December 5-6, 2020.

Supporters for this year’s event included Clarence Valley Council, Yamba Shores Tavern, and Yamba McDonald’s, Clarence Valley Triathlon Club, First National Yamba, Swift Multisport Triathlon Club, Amazing Glazing, Kitchen to Table, P&J Financial Solutions, and the Yamba Community Heated Pool.

Run as a not-for-profit event, the triathlon was supported by local community groups raising funds for their clubs and included the Clarence Valley Dragon Boaters and Yamba Surf Lifesaving Club.