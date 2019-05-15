Yamba unit hits the heights

Images of Bimbadeen 2 - which sold for $1,725,000 at auction for First National Yamba last week.

THERE were a few keen local eyes counting the numbers as one of Yamba's prime apartments overachieved at auction last week.

The 'Bimbadeen 2' property was offered for auction by First National Yamba, and selling agent Richard Hunt said that while there were four bidders, it only needed two to battle the price up to $1,725,000.

"It was a great auction, and for our team a real privilege and pleasure to able to take the property to market,” he said.

"We had a six-week campaign catering to an out of town audience, which combined with Easter gave excellent exposure.

"It is a very easy property for people to take a liking to.”

With a floorspace bigger than most houses, the apartment has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three car garage and had been owned by the vendor since new with a 61sqm balcony and its own lift.

"The property is exceptionally well designed, taking in a great view over the bar,” Mr Hunt said.

"Properties that offer this much in locations like this, don't come around too often. They cannot easily be replicated, and you saw this in the committed bidding.

"The buyer was from inland, and I believe plans to use it as a holiday and investment property.

"When there's two people bidding for a property like this, it's a shame someone has to come out second best.”