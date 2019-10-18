Menu
GOOD LIVING: The view of the proposed development from Yamba Rd.
Yamba units opening doors for seniors

TIM JARRETT
18th Oct 2019 1:00 AM
IN WHAT looks increasingly like a theme for the Lower Clarence, Yamba is poised to get another 50 units for seniors.

The development application for 50 seniors living apartments adjacent to Uniting Caroona on Yamba Rd was lodged in June and is on track to pass its final hurdle after it was endorsed subject to conditions at Clarence Valley Council's Environment, Planning and Community Committee on Tuesday.

Speaking on behalf of Uniting, Sally Basset said their established presence at the 98-bed facility next door shaped their understanding of the needs of the local community.

"We are very aware of the high unmet need of good housing options for older people in the Clarence Valley.”

Ms Bassett told councillors the development would allow "continuity of care”, which enabled older people to move in and have access to other aged care services as their needs changed.

"We are hoping to create a real hub of facilities on the one site where there are options for people, filling a gap in the marketplace,” she said. "It's all there on site, people don't have the stress of having to sell a house and move. Perhaps one stays in independent living, one moves into the nursing home and they remain close.”

Ten of the units in the proposed facility would be set aside for social and affordable housing, which would be available for rent for people coming off the social housing register.

"It is mixed in with the market housing. It is the best way to provide public housing for people in need,” Ms Bassett said.

Standing 12.7m, the four- storey building exceeds the 9m maximum height in the Clarence Valley Local Environment Plan and the 8m height specified in the State Environmental Planning Policy.

Council documents showed the main reason for size was to maximise unit yield "by allowing apartments on the first storey to be above the habitable floor area required for flood affected lots”.

Ms Bassett said the fourth storey, which included 10 dwellings, was integral to the their ability to provide the social housing component.

