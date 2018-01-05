Yamba wants answers to holiday letting troubles

Claims were made that renters were not considering the community when holding parties or being too loud.

Claims were made that renters were not considering the community when holding parties or being too loud. Thinkstock

YAMBA resident Dave Schwarz just wants local home-owners and renters to follow zoning regulations which prohibit people from holiday letting their homes in some areas of the seaside town.

Mr Schwarz, who owns a waterfront property on Crystal Lake, posted on Facebook on New Year's Eve that some renters were not considering the community when holding parties or being too loud.

"Most short-term rentals are not a problem, nice people, nice families, enjoying their break," he said.

"It's just the yobbo party house occasionally that causes the problem.

"Melaleuca Dr has about six holiday lets within 20 houses of our place.

"That's the most in any residential area in town I think."

He's not anti-holiday rental, describes himself as a "filthy capitalist" and said in a tourist town like Yamba you expect holiday rentals to exist, but is after a compromise.

"I'm not anti locals making money by renting out properties, they need the money to pay the rates!" he said.

"Council needs to provide better infrastructure for Yamba which is three times as busy in holiday periods. Council has reasonable rules for holiday lets already. They need to enforce those rules.

"I can cope with holiday lets in residential areas if everybody is quiet from say 10pm to 6am, nobody has an issue, nobody's rest time is disturbed - that's the case with 90% of lets, just the drunken noisy party houses need fixing."

Mr Schwarz said a ranger could be the answer and renters should be held accountable if complaints are made.

Acting Clarence Valley Council general manager Des Schroder said they are trying to navigate the issue while waiting for the NSW Government to make a ruling.

The short-term rental issue came before council last year when the NSW State Government asked for input from councils.

"Council's position was to tell the State Government to get on with it and give everyone clarity," Mr Schroder said.

"In some of the zones in Yamba, the classic tourism zones have been rented for 20, 30, 50 years, they've been rented out for short-term rentals.

"The problem is, to get the evidence on short-term rentals to say it is illegal is (very hard).

"There is a bit of that, supposedly in the west Yamba area, and the other question is if it's causing lots of complaints."

Mr Schroder said if they are receiving lots of legitimate complaints they do try to act but must ensure they can pursue the matter through the courts.

"Our position is that we want the State Government to get on with making a decision, we are still processing through the

ones that have been reported to us... and we will take action if we find something really, really causing grief."