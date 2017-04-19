Yamba woman avoids jail over drunken crash

A YAMBA woman who crashed her vehicle into a parked car, while more than four times over the legal alcohol limit, has been lucky to walk away from court.

Brooke Foster, 33, appeared before Magistrate Jeff Linden in Grafton Local Court yesterday, on a plea of guilty to a high-range drink-driving charge.

According to police facts, she was driving a Nissan Pathfinder west on Jubilee St at Townsend in the early hours of April 30, 2016, when she drove directly into the rear of a parked Holden ute.

The impact pushed the ute 20 metres down the road, while the Pathfinder continued for a further 50 metres before coming to a stop.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged in the crash and had to be towed from the scene.

Residents who heard the collision assisted the accused, and dialled triple zero.

By the time police arrived at 3.55am, ambulance paramedics were already on scene and treating the accused, who appeared to be suffering from shock.

Officers noted Foster smelled strongly of intoxicating liquor, and a blood sample was taken for testing at Maclean District Hospital, where the 33-year-old was treated for a small laceration to the forehead, torn ligaments in her wrist, whip lash and bruised ribs.

The alcohol testing later returned a result which showed Foster's blood- alcohol content was "no less than" 0.235 per 100 millilitres of blood.

When Foster was questioned by police about the incident on May 6, she told them she did not remember the crash at all "I was at a girlfriend's house, then I woke up in the hospital," she said.

Foster's sister and a friend who arrived at the scene of the crash shortly after it happened said they tried to stop her from driving but were unable to.

Yesterday, Magistrate Linden sentenced the accused to an eight-month prison sentence expiring on December 17, wholly suspended.

Foster was also disqualified from driving for nine months, with prior time off the road to be credited, and will be subjected to a 24-month interlock period.