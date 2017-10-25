News

Yamba woman pushes zombie, gets charged with battery

Harvey allegedly gave riders dirty looks before shoving one to the ground.
Harvey allegedly gave riders dirty looks before shoving one to the ground. AAP
by Peter Mitchell, AAP US Correspondent

Yamba resident Prue Elizabeth Harvey faces a serious battery charge in Florida after allegedly pushing over a female cyclist during the popular Zombie Bike Ride.  

Harvey allegedly yelled "fall bitch" before shoving the 68-year-old female cyclist to the ground in Key West on Sunday, the Miami-Herald reports.  

Harvey, 32, was in Key West to attend a wedding. She was locked up in Monroe County jail after her arrest on a felony battery charge.  

In Florida, battery on a person aged 65 and older is automatically classed as a serious felony charge. Harvey is accused of running through the cyclists, who wear zombie costumes and paint their faces and bodies for the popular annual 6km bike ride.  

She allegedly gave riders dirty looks before shoving Linda Malcolm to the ground. Ms Malcolm suffered a scrape on her left knee.  

MUG SHOT: Yamba resident Prue Elizabeth Harvey was charged with felony battery in the US.
MUG SHOT: Yamba resident Prue Elizabeth Harvey was charged with felony battery in the US.

Ms Malcolm's daughter allegedly chased Harvey to the rear of a church and police were called.  

Police said Harvey told them she had been drinking and could not remember anything past 1pm on Sunday.

The alleged battery happened at about 7.20pm.  

Originally published as 'Fall b**ch': Aussie tourist 'batters cyclist'

Topics:  clarence valley yamba zombie

Grafton Daily Examiner
South Grafton warrant uncovers drugs, steroids and a pistol

South Grafton warrant uncovers drugs, steroids and a pistol

POLICE have allegedly seized marijuana, crystal methylamphetamine, steroids, cash and a pistol from a South Grafton house.

Dislodged trailer blocks Pacific Highway

Police are at the Pacific Highway after a trailer fell off a truck near New Italy.

Contra flow in place as trailer removed from road

Enjoy an intimate evening with The Waifs at Saraton

ONE NIGHT ONLY: ARIA award winning band The Waifs will play Grafton's Saraton Theatre on November 28.

Aria winning outfit The Waifs set for Saraton show

Clarence Valley Petrol and Weather

Where will you fill up the car today?

Grab the weather forecast and where to get the cheapest petrol today

Local Partners