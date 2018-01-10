Yamba wrestling alumni is sinking the Hooks in

HOOKED ON WRESTLING: Yamba's own IWA alumni ZZ Hook with crowd favourite Turkish Delight during the IWA Summer Meltdown Tour at Yamba.

PRO WRESTLING: Almost 15 years to the day after he won the International Wrestling Australia Trans-Tasman Championship, Yamba's own pro wrestler Hadley Zadras stepped back into a wrestling ring on home soil.

The man, who was once known as the colourful character ZZ Hook, said it was an emotional and proud time as he reminisced on his title-winning moment.

"That was a very special day because my son, who was only eight at the time, jumped into the ring and helped me win the title and then I got to celebrate with him on my shoulders,” he said. "Fast-forward 15 years and today, that same son, christened his own child before I came to the show.

"So I like to think today was history in the making, or better yet 'hookstory' in the making.”

The former wrestler gave a brief speech in the ring alongside promoter and close friend Mark Mercedes before he took up the challenge of managing crowd favourite Turkish Delight in his match against masked wrestler Randal.

ZZ Hook showed he had not lost his flair and connection with the fans, leading the audience in a few chants and salutes.

While the product has changed dramatically since his involvement in the late 1990s, ZZ Hook said it was excellent to see the voracity of the fans was the same.

"The talent in the IWA has changed so much,” he said.

"Twenty years ago the talent was really raw, and it needed to be raw, but now it is so much more electrifying.

"The product has always been over the top, but now it is really over the top.

"The crowd did get a little bit too involved at times, but that's great.”