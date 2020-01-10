Yamba Yacht Club raise the sails in 2020

The Yamba Yacht Club out on the Clarence River during the first race of the new year on Wednesday. Photo: Collen Pritchard

SAILING :The first race of the new year! What will we get, who will come?

The briefing’s at noon. It’s 11:50am where is everyone? Today’s race is a “fun race” (the racing season hasn’t started yet.) We’re all going to race up the river and back, in Hawaiian dress!

It’s almost 12; suddenly there’s a sea of Hawaiian shirts heading towards the club. Woo-hoo! Looks like it’s going to be okay!

It’s not the Sydney to Hobart, but six boats are up for the race, and what a spread! With Taken it Easy (a SeaWind 1190 Sport catamaran) representing the supermaxis, and Triton (a small, 24ft long, heavy displacement monohull) representing the boats Channel 7 never mentions, and all sorts in between.

The start boat drops anchor in line with the starboard marker buoy, adjacent the Marine Rescue tower. It’s a 1.15pm start. There’s a five-minute gun, a one-minute gun then the start signal.

Taken it Easy takes off up the river like a scalded cat! Sure Thing (if not a sure thing for first every race, is usually a sure thing for second) roars off in pursuit.

It is a gorgeous afternoon for sailing; 12 to 15 knots north easterly. The sun is shining, dolphins frolic, the boats cut through the water leaving silver wakes, what could be better? Why isn’t half the population of Yamba out here?

The race, of course, is decided on handicap and, unfortunately, for all of its blistering speed, Taken it Easy comes third.

The in between boats were the winners: Pintado (a 30ft Sparkman and Stephens) won, and Circe, a 33ft Mottle came in second, a mere 27 seconds after Pintado on adjusted times.

I love sailing because … why wouldn’t you?