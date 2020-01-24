Menu
Wednesday's winner of the weekly Yamba Yacht Club race, Another Dimension, on the Clarence River. Photo: Patrick Roberts
Water Sports

Yamba Yacht Club sails like the wind

Patrick Roberts, sport@dailyexaminer.com.au
24th Jan 2020 8:00 AM
SAILING:Well, of course, the weather forecast is precisely that – a forecast – and we all know about forecasts.

Nevertheless, when the Bureau of Meteorology is saying we may have 35 knot nor’-easterlies by 6pm, you pay attention.

Usually our races are over by 4pm but still, we all know about forecasts.

Fearing we may be unable to retrieve our buoys in gale-force winds, we set a course from the top hole-in-the-wall (Yamba side) up to Browns Rocks, back to the port lateral mark opposite the houses on Goodwood Island, back to Browns Rocks and then to the finish adjacent to the Marine Rescue radio tower.

Eight boats vied for position on the start line. With only seven knots of breeze to drive them forward, they faced a strong outrunning tide that left a vigorous wake behind the anchored start boat.

Despite our concerns, the breeze remained at 6–10 knots all afternoon – it made for a slow race.

It’s still the “fun race” silly season and recently we had Novice Helmsperson day. Not all boats could find a novice so those who could received a 5 per cent discount on their handicap.

We all thought Pacioli had won and Victor was basking in the glory of another fine victory but we hadn’t realised Another Dimension had found a novice.

Once the figures were readjusted, it was Another Dimension first followed by Pacioli and Pintado third.

clarence sailing yamba yacht club
Grafton Daily Examiner

