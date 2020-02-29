Menu
Taken it Easy taking it easy on the Clarence River. Photo: Patrick Roberts
Water Sports

Yamba yachts Taken It Easy on return to Clarence River

Patrick Roberts, sport@dailyexaminer.com.au
29th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
SAILING:It is generally considered an advantage for a reporter covering an event to be present at that event.

Advantageous certainly but, as any avid follower of the ABC’s Media Watch can sadly attest, not by any means ­essential!

So it was that Wednesday’s Port of Yamba Yacht Club race got under way while your correspondent, in all matters nautical, was attending a medical appointment in Lismore – well, by then he may well have been in Dan Murphy’s, but that’s hardly the point!

Six skippers on six boats, beads of perspiration gathering on their competitive brows, vied for best position on the start line.

There’s a five-minute signal, then a one-minute and, right on 13.30, (1.30pm for landlubbers) the start signal.

“Go, go, go! Come on, get it in, get it in, ease it, ease it …”

The 80kmh roadworks speed limit is so much more ­relaxing!

Up the river to Browns Rocks, around the starboard marker buoy and back down the river to the finish opposite the Marine Rescue radio tower.

Your correspondent was back at the club in time to produce cold beers for the incoming skippers and crew.

RESULTS

First place: Rob Laurie in Taken it Easy (Yay Rob!)

Second: Bill Grainger in ­Triton.

Third: Dennis Blackburn in Pintado.

Also rans were Cerce, Pacioli and Sure Thing, (not so sure this time!)

clarence sailing patrick roberts yamba yacht club
Grafton Daily Examiner

