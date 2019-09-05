Yamba Yoga festival to return bigger than ever for 2019

RELAX: Coffs Harbour yoga teacher Tara Barchalk will be one of the guest instructors at the Yamba Yoga Festival this year.

RELAX: Coffs Harbour yoga teacher Tara Barchalk will be one of the guest instructors at the Yamba Yoga Festival this year. Contributed

THE Yamba Yoga Festival will be back next month, with the two-day cele- bration of yoga and mindfulness set to feature more than 20 instructors from the local area and beyond.

Now in its third year, the festival weekend on October 12-13 will offer a diverse program of more than 30 classes that will allow participants to build their own itinerary. Festival goers can embrace a variety of yoga styles suitable for beginners and seasoned yogis of any age or ability.

Festival creator Rosie Richards said she loves to bring everyone together and make a space for people to go deeper into there practice or beginning a new journey in your life.

"I am so excited about sharing this fantastic festival with your community. The festival is about sharing the many health benefits and deep sense of wellbeing that yoga generates for your mind body and spirit,” she said.

"The Yamba Yoga Festival offers you a chance to sample a wide range of experiences with interactive workshops of different styles of Yoga, Kirtan and mindfulness classes, that aren't available in our daily lives.”

Rosie said the festival will give people a chance to replenish themselves and care for their body, mind and spirit, while enabling instructors and businesses to connect with visitors.

More than just yoga the festival will also feature mindfulness, sound healing, market stalls, wellness practitioners and much more.

The Yamba Yoga Festival is on October 12-13 at Raymond Laurie Recreation Centre. Admission is $45 for one-day pass or $75 for the whole weekend. For more information visit the Yamba Yoga Festival website.